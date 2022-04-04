Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Midway through the second half on Saturday came one of those unfortunate incidents after a game stops for a player to have treatment.

Wolves expected Aston Villa would throw the ball back to them to resume but, presumably after some misunderstanding, Ollie Watkins recovered it and Villa pressed on.

Such incidents are always awkward and unwelcome, but this one at least had the effect of giving the game an edge, shaking Villa out of their slumbering showing to that point.

"We got a 45-minute performance," lamented Steven Gerrard with a pained expression, noting that in the second half "we turned up for a derby match, but that’s too late".

Villa seemed discouraged after conceding a messy early goal, and despite Watkins’ energy, only disturbed the Wolves defence and goalkeeper with long-range shots for too much of the game.

Later, Watkins would miss out on a couple of good chances and Matty Cash almost pinched a point at the end, but Villa could not have complained had they been further behind by then.

"I’ve got to fix it and I will fix it," said Gerrard. The question with which he will no doubt already have been wrestling for some time is which members of his current squad will be up to the task.

With their season in danger of a long fade-out, any more performances of this nature will sharpen his focus, but may not make solving the problem any easier.

At present, Villa still seem, as they did in the autumn under Dean Smith, to be a group of talented players rather than a team; like a collection of well-crafted jigsaw pieces from several different puzzles, all mixed up. At times, some of them fit together smoothly, but the whole picture remains unclear.

Gerrard may be grateful of the next few games in the long run, allowing him some room to test and rearrange, but making permanent changes to an already fairly expensively assembled squad is often harder than it first appears.