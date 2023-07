Tottenham midfielder Ivan Perisic has told boss Ange Postecoglou he intends to terminate his contract, with the 34-year-old Croatia international keen to join Hajduk Split. (Gianluca Di Marzio), external

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have approached Spurs over Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has also been linked with a move away to Bayern Munich. (Mail), external

