Everton winger Dwight McNeil's improvement under boss Sean Dyche hasn't gone unnoticed.

The 23-year-old struggled to find his form under former manager Frank Lampard after joining the club last summer from Burnley, but appears to finding his feet now that he is reunited with Dyche, who managed him at Turf Moor.

Dyche has been speaking about how he has helped get more from the 23-year-old: "He built a very good reputation and gets a move [to Everton] and it becomes a bigger feel. I think he's just got his shoulders back.

"We reminded him that, when he relaxes and works hard, he's a good player. The information given to him has been very, very simple. I think he's a player who's ready to improve and he is improving."

McNeil scored the winning goal against Brentford and Dyche hopes he can continue finding the net as part of a team-wide push for goals.

"I've spoken recently about the whole team being goalscorers, or having the mentality to score goals," said Dyche.

"That has definitely improved, the amount of bodies getting in the box but the intent, the body language. It started with the set-pieces, then you build that mentality into playing and that freedom - I call it the bliss to miss. Be in there to score.

"If Dwight can chip in, that's great, but I'm not just going to single out one player, it's about all the players."

