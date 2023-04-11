O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

It was an enthralling afternoon of football on Sunday. The Gunners showed why they sit top of the league in the first 40 minutes, playing with a dominance that is very rarely seen from an away side at Anfield.

But the tide turned and in the end, Arsenal will feel grateful to leave Liverpool with a point on the board. Yes, the title is now in Manchester City’s hands, but it is also in Arsenal’s, given the game between the two at the end of April.

If Arsenal are to miss out on the title, this game against Liverpool won’t be the one to blame. Many neutrals seem to see it as a foregone conclusion that Manchester City will beat Arsenal at the Etihad, if that was to happen, the Gunners will have lost both games against their title rivals and that will ultimately be what decides where the trophy goes.

Mikel Arteta and the players must take confidence from the first half and lessons from the second as they head into the final eight games of the season.