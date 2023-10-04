Marseille may be an 'intimidating place' for Brighton

In the latest episode of 'Albion Unlimited', former Marseille winger Chris Waddle prepares fans for what to expect as the Seagulls travel to France for their Europa League fixture.

He said: "It’s a very compact and big city. The north side is very North African and the south side is more French, but they all support Marseille.

"They're very fanatical about the club and they think they should win every game, and win the Champions League every year. Fans are demanding in what they expect.

"I was lucky enough when I was there that we gave them opportunity to think they could win it, we were a dominant force.

"The club have changed ownership over the years and I'm not even sure how many managers there's been. It's all based on the results, at Marseille if you lose a couple of games you're out of a job.

"They let the players know that they’re not happy, the chairman gets it massively. It's an intimidating place, or it can be. I saw the good times, we didn’t lose many games.

"I don’t know what it's like to be the opposition team going into the Velodrome, I never thought about it. I've been to games over the years, the Champions League with Newcastle for example, so I know what the atmosphere is like but I've never been on the other side of it.

"I don’t know what it's like coming out of that tunnel onto the pitch with the atmosphere. The referee has to be strong, or they can easily get swayed by the crowd."

