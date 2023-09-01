John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Spurs have finally landed their number one transfer target in Brennan Johnson. The 22-year-old adds to the Ange Postecoglou rebuild in the post Harry Kane era.

Johnson represents the new face of Tottenham; fearless and young. For Spurs, he will initially challenge Dejan Kulusevski on the right side of the forward three. However, his versatility in being able to play anywhere across the front three will also be key. Kulusevski will likely feel most at risk from Johnson's arrival, with the Sweden winger registering just two league goals in 2023.

Vitally for a Postecoglou system, Johnson adds electric pace, recording a top speed of 36.7km/h - the second-quickest recorded in the Premier League, external last season.

Johnson, who has been with his hometown club since the age of eight, probably feels he has outgrown his surroundings and wants a new challenge. At Tottenham, he will certainly get that. Spurs have started the league campaign well with seven points from nine, and are looking to get back into European competition playing a front-foot, aggressive pressing style which has already seen fans getting back on side with the club after recent tough years under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Get Tottenham news and analysis sent to you