Kelly has 'all to play for' in battle to be Scotland No.1

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says it's "all to play for" as Motherwell's Liam Kelly vies with two fellow uncapped goalkeepers for the Scotland number one jersey.

Hearts' Zander Clark and former England Under-21 international Angus Gunn of Norwich City are also in the squad and hoping to get the nod as Scotland begin Euro 2024 qualifying against Cyprus and Spain this month.

"Obviously we have lost Craig Gordon injured which is a massive blow to us. Craig was the undisputed number one," said Clarke.

"And I looked at the pool of goalkeepers and just felt that if we could improve the pool of goalkeepers then that's what we should do.

"The good thing is we have a full week's training. I have three good goalkeepers. Liam Kelly has been in almost every squad. Zander has been in squads, obviously lost his place when he wasn't playing and then he was sitting behind Craig at Hearts. So Zander is back in the squad.

"None of them have got any caps so all to play for in the week. Everyone starts afresh and it could be a big chance for somebody to nail down the number one spot."