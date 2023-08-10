Norwich defender Max Aarons had looked poised to join Leeds United, but The Athletic reports that Bournemouth have joined the race for the England Under-21 right-back.

"He was once widely regarded as one of the most exciting young defenders in the country," Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Leeds thought they'd got him. Traditionally if you have a face-off between Bournemouth and Leeds United for a player, Leeds United would win every single time. But Bournemouth are in the Premier League."

Presenter and Leeds fan Maisie Adam added: "Any other time, I'd fancy my chances over Bournemouth, but we're bidding from the Championship and they're bidding from the Premier League.

"Is Max Aarons going to be coaxed by the bright lights of the Premier League?"