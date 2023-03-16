The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals takes place at 11:00 GMT on Friday - as does the draw for the semi-finals.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the two English sides through to join Real Madrid, Napoli, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Benfica.

There will be no seeding in the draw and teams from the same country could play each other.

The quarter-final first legs will take place on 11-12 April 2023 with the second legs the following week.