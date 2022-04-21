Arsenal talking point: Nketiah deserved that performance

Charlene Smith, @char_smith_presenter, external

A big game and a really big win for us.

The team went out and played with their hearts. We had a few sloppy passes but overall it really felt like we were fighting for that top-four spot.

Mikel Arteta got it right with the line-up, making bold decisions to bring in the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding and all the players proved their worth.

Arteta also gave Eddie Nketiah the minutes he has been asking for and I can only say a big congratulations to him for that outstanding performance. I am super proud and happy. Getting those two goals at Stamford Bridge is a massive confidence boost, which he deserves.

It was also a special moment to see our star boy Bukayo Saka step up and take the penalty. It was his first since the Euros shootout - a bold and confident move from him.

Well done to the whole team. We can go into the Manchester United game in high spirits.

The top four is back on.