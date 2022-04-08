Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Burnley got a great win over Everton on Wednesday and I just think they will carry that into the weekend, and get another big result off the back of that one.

The points were the main thing for the Clarets against Everton, but what impressed me about their performance was the way they kept going, even at 2-1 down.

They are still in trouble, but the key thing is they have been in this situation before.

So have Norwich, but they have left themselves too much to do to get out of trouble from here.

Tom's prediction: 0-2

Joe's prediction: 0-2

