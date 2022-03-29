Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

It's that time of the year when football writers around the country are asked to submit their votes for the Footballer of the Year 2022.

Considering there are nine games left for the top two sides, this seems a little early doesn't it? What if an individual goes on a ludicrous run and wins the title for Liverpool or Manchester City - would they not be worthy of the gong instead?

With submissions being made though, there can only be one winner: Mo Salah.

In reality, it's the most one-sided POTY for many a season. 20 goals and counting, including two or three goal of the season contenders, the second-most assists (10) behind team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, and a plethora of outrageous performances.

Right now, Salah is the world's best footballer at the very peak of his powers. He also leads the league for dribbles, shots and touches in the opposition box. A wrecking ball of pace and skill.

Let's now see if Salah can cap off the almost guaranteed personal gong with another Premier League trophy to boot.