Crystal Palace are winless in their past seven Premier League home games against Manchester City (D2 L5), since a 2-1 win in April 2015. They've failed to score in five of these seven games, including each of the last three.

Each of Man City's past nine goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League have come in the second half of games, with the Citizens failing to score in the opening 45 minutes in each of their past four against the Eagles.

No team has conceded fewer goals from set piece situations in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace (five, including penalties), while the Eagles have netted a league-high share 43% of their goals from set pieces this term (9/21).