I want to show the gaffer what I can do - Fish

Will Fish says he remains determined to nail down a starting spot at Hibs despite speculation that Manchester United are poised to recall the on-loan defender in January.

The 19-year-old, who has featured just twice since his season-long switch from Old Trafford in September, played the first half of Hibs' 1-0 friendly win over Raith Rovers on Thursday.

"I've not had too much [game time] over the past few months so it's nice to be back out there and get that sharpness in my legs," he told Hibs TV.

"I want to play as many games as possible, help get the club up the table and I just want to do that to the best of my ability and show the gaffer what I can do."

Fish said the run-out was benefical for Lee Johnson's side, adding: "We've been working on stuff in training, the high-press, and I think we done it well at times.

"In the short space of time we've had off, you can lose that match fitness and sharpness so these games have been good. It's been good to work on stuff we've done in training and play against opposition.