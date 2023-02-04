Rangers 2-1 Ross County: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

As ever with teams of Ross County's stature, their season will not be defined by games against the Old Firm. But after a run of four straight defeats to end 2022, Malky Mackay's side have made themselves harder to beat since the turn of the year.

Despite picking up just one win in their last nine league games, the loss at Ibrox is only their second in their last six. Performances like Saturday's against lesser opposition will certainly earn more points in the Highland side's quest for survival.