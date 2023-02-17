Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Virgil van Dijk should be fit to start and Klopp said: "Yesterday [Thursday] he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we will make the decision".

Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsay are all still unavailable.

Klopp confirmed Ramsay will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

He said it was "important" to give Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino minutes, adding: "We had some senior players not in the squad for the first time in a long time. We have options now."

Newcastle is a "massive game" if Liverpool want to stand a chance of reaching the top four.

Klopp added: "If we want to reach something this season we have to chase everybody, especially the teams ahead of us."

He praised the "exceptional" job being done by Eddie Howe and said the game will be "absolutely interesting".

