Sutton's predictions: Newcastle v Liverpool

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Have Liverpool turned the corner with Monday's win over Everton? I am not sure about that.

Jurgen Klopp's side did look more like their old selves, especially with the way they counter-attacked, but their defence was not exactly stretched.

The question with Newcastle is whether they are just running out of steam. They looked short of energy against Bournemouth last time out.

Bruno Guimaraes, who is still suspended, is a big miss too. They just don't have the same control in midfield without him.

Liverpool are the only team to have beaten Newcastle in the league this season. I don't see them doing the double - but I am going to sit on the fence and go with a draw.

Casper's prediction: 2-3

Corey's prediction: 1-0

