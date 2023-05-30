Tait bids farewell to Buddies

Defender Richard Tait has paid tribute to the staff and fans at St Mirren after playing his last game for the club.

Tait signed for the Paisley side in 2020 from Motherwell, but has been blighted by injuries recently, and his contract expires this summer.

Writing on Instagram, Tait said: "End of another season, wasn't the greatest on my part - injuries really suck. Great to see the club doing so well and buzzing for all the lads involved.

"Just like to thank everyone at the club for making me feel so welcome in my three years, and wish you the very best in the future."