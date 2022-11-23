A﻿fter Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United we asked for your thoughts.

H﻿ere are some comments:

Ellington: For me, Ronaldo leaving the club is the best solution to all the drama going on between him and United since the summer. He claimed he loved the fans but never put them into consideration before granting that interview. Good riddance.

Noel: When the dust settles and time has passed, and hopefully the Glazers have left, we will look back and agree with a lot of what Crisitano Ronaldo has said. But for now, let's get behind Erik ten Hag and hope.

John: I think this was the only outcome. United's statement was dignified and classy. Unlike Ronaldo's "performance" throughout his petulant tirade.

Allan: A shame a legacy like Ronaldo’s has to finish in such a way. He will always be remembered but like Zidane not always for the right reasons.

Wesley: I think Ronaldo should have been released before the season started. Ten Hag has let him down. We do perform well as a team but Manchester united are also destroying top players like Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Memphis Depay, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, and many more. These players perform at other clubs and we destroy them.