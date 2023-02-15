Hibs partner with Football v Homophobia for Killie clash

Hibs have announced that they will be supporting Football v Homophobia during Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock.

Players will wear warm-up tops ahead of kick-off showing their support for the organisation, who challenge discrimination in football.

Manager Lee Johnson said: "The Club has done some great work with the Hibees Pride supporters’ group over the last year and the introduction of this game shows the further steps that are being taken to make football inclusive for everyone.

"We want to welcome all Hibs fans to Easter Road and create a safe environment for everyone to watch their team in action."