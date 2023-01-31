Brentford's Sergi Canos has joined Olympiakos on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 36 goals in 249 games for the Bees, has only made six appearances in all competitions this season,

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said there is still the possibility that Canos signs a new deal at the club.

He said: "We would like to wish Sergi all the best for the second half of the season.

"He has not played as many games this season as he would have liked, and this is a great opportunity for him.

"He has played an important role in our recent history and produced some very big performances in some very big games. He will always be the player who scored our first Premier League goal.

"He was also a key part of the team when we were making progress in the Championship. He was a young player that developed with us and excited our fans with the way he played and the goals he scored.

"We have the option to extend Sergi’s contract in the summer, so it is very possible that we will see him back with us."