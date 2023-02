Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

New striker incoming...

Tony Watt is having a medical with St Mirren ahead of a proposed move from Dundee United.

The Paisley men faced competition from Motherwell and further afield for the 29-year-old, but he has chosen a reunion with his former Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson.

St Mirren have confirmed the deal is moving forward, but is not signed, sealed and delivered yet.