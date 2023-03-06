Leeds United are still in a "good position" despite their narrow defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

That's the view of Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix, who was speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"The positive is there’s still a lot of teams involved. This time last season there was only three or four," said the Leeds-born musician.

"Maybe there is some psychology there - teams who thought they were clear are now flustered a little bit, maybe we can make the most of it.

"I think we’re in a good position. It feels like with the new manager there, he’s only been in 10 days, three games and it feels like every game there has been positives."

It's an opinion echoed by commentator Adam Pope, who feels there is "definitely improvement".

"Some of it is quite significant and that can only get better," he added.

Leeds sit 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, but just five points off Crystal Palace in 12th and with a number of games still to play against those around them.

"If they [Leeds] were to get something against Brighton then that’s a significant shift forward, that’s two wins under his belt for Gracia," said Pope.

"If we can get seven points from the next 12, you would be hard pressed seeing the others doing the same down the bottom.

"It’s going to be an absolute grind to the death I think."

