'Looming cup tie a welcome breather from relegation scrap'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

If you're a glass half empty kind of guy then Saturday's trip to Livingston didn't do much to brighten your mood.

On the back of a pretty shambolic transfer window we were comprehensively gubbed with the game being effectively over in the opening quarter of an hour.

Our unerring ability to lose soft goals was to the fore once again and I'm afraid I don't buy the "individual mistakes" excuse, it goes far deeper than that.

Thankfully we have a breather from league business this weekend when we travel to Tannadice to face fellow strugglers Dundee United in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Killie fans with their glass half full will realise our only away win this season was in the League Cup at Tynecastle.

We got to the semi-final of that competition so let's get behind the boys and help them get another step nearer a return to Hampden.