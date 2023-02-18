Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's relentless form continues unabated. Their only blemish in the last 19 league games is two dropped points in the new year derby at Ibrox, and from the moment they surged ahead in the second minute this win was never really in doubt.

They have had the luxury of benching Kyogo Furuhashi as Oh Hyeon-gyu was given a chance to impress on his first start.

The South Korea striker provided a physical presence and showed nice touches, but will perhaps feel he should have got on the scoresheet on a brittle defence.

Talisman Kyogo will undoubtedly be back to lead the line and Celtic go to Hampden next weekend with plenty of confidence having netted at least four goals for the third game running.