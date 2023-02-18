Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil to BBC MOTD: "It's nice, the performance was good. We needed a little bit of help after the first half, Wolves had a little bit of control and we didn't manage to get up the pitch as much as we would have liked.

"We switched things around and I thought the boys were very good second half. In the first half they showed that you can dig in when things aren't going your way and in the second half I thought we showed that we're a real dangerous team.

"We can still brush up on certain moments, we let Wolves off on some counters. But yeah, we defended really well against percentage balls. I'm proud, it was well-deserved.

"Our goalkeeper didn't have too much to do. We knew the questions Wolves were going to ask and the boys were prepped and understood what it was going to look like.

"We looked a threat, we could have been more of a threat, but we needed to win a game and we've come to a team who are in real good form and won an away game in the Premier League.

"It's big for us and we move on to a big week.

"[Marcus Tavernier] is a big player, it's a fantastic run into the box and he scores an important goal. There's still a lot to do to get [him] back to where he was before the break."

[On climbing out of the bottom three] "It doesn't mean too much to me, we need to be out of the bottom three at the end of May. I've always been fairly level.

"Today we've put in a good display and shown some really good quality to score a goal and defend our box. It's really fine margins and we've managed to swing them in our favour today."