Liverpool need a "two goal difference" to take into their second leg Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid.

That's the view of fan Abigail Rudkin on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

Jurgen Klopp's side host last seasons champions in the first leg tonight, a side who they have failed to beat in their last four Champions League meetings - including two finals in 2018 and 2022.

"I feel like Liverpool must win at home because when we go away I feel like we will struggle a bit more," said Rudkin on The Red Kop.

"We need to bury the tie tonight but if we don't it is not the end of the world because you can always rely on Liverpool to try. I just don't know with this current Liverpool team.

"We are going in ebbs and flows of being terrible so I am just hoping. But I feel like the best result for me is like a 2-0 win. I feel like we need a 2-0 win as one goal will not do it. We need a two-goal difference, hopefully, but a draw is not the end of the world.

"A win at Anfield is what we always ask for."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds