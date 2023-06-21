N'Golo Kante's "impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated" according to the club's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

The 32-year-old will join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires after seven years at the club.

Stewart and Winstanley said: "N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated.

"His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and has guaranteed him a place in the club’s history.

"We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career."