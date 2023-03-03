Erik ten Hag says Manchester United must focus on "progressing" rather than worry about other clubs.

The Dutchman helped deliver United's first trophy in almost six years with a Carabao Cup win last weekend and takes his side to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Asked how he is keeping players hungry, Ten Hag said: "It’s difficult to say in a few words or sentences. It’s more the total package - philosophy, culture, strategy - to bring that consistently forward day by day."

United sit third in the Premier League, 10 points in front of sixth-placed Liverpool having ended the previous campaign 34 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Asked if the era of United being below Liverpool and Manchester City was over, Ten Hag added: "Liverpool has really good management, with a really good way of playing, a good philosophy and good strategy. So no, I don't think so.

"But once again, we are not talking about other clubs. We are talking about us. I think we are going in a good direction with our philosophy, strategy and culture. We have to keep progressing - it is all about that."

United have not won at Anfield since 2016, and have lost to other rivals Arsenal and Manchester City away from home this season, but the Dutchman has played down the idea of away fixtures being different to games at Old Trafford.

"We have to play to make it our game," he added. "We know the ambience will not be supporting us and you have to deal with that. Our players like to play in such an atmosphere.

"Away from home we had really good performances. For me, there’s no difference - the pitch everywhere is the same size, same amount of referees, the ball is round with air in it."