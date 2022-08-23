Leeds can take a tremendous amount of confidence from the win against Chelsea, particularly from the performance, says former Blues and England striker Chris Sutton.

Jesse Marsch's side dominated their illustrious visitors, cruising to a 3-0 victory, and Sutton believes they have laid the foundations to build on this season.

"The celebrations at the end of the game showed that this was a big win," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They let a two-goal lead slip against Southampton but they completely outworked Chelsea. They can take so much confidence from this.

"I tipped them for relegation before the season but not on that performance. They were ferocious."

Ex-Manchester City full-back Micah Richards agreed, saying the display was precisely what the Premier League should expect from a Jesse Marsch side.

"He plays great, high-intensity football," said Richards. "Look at Brenden Aaronson. Not just his pressing and energy but his quality on the ball.

"He will be instrumental for them this season."

Full analysis on Leeds is available from 20'40 on BBC Sounds