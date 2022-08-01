Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ready for the new season, but said there are still areas to improve on.

United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for Ten Hag's side.

Reflecting on his first game in charge at Old Trafford, he said: "You see and you feel the vibe in the stadium, the vibe they (the fans) want to send to the team.

"There has to be co-operation between fans and the team. We get the right emotion on the pitch and the right results especially.

"I think we have had a good pre-season. We make good progress. We are ready for the season. I know there is still room for improvement. We have to improve and that is also a process that continues during the season. But, for next week, it's about the result as well."