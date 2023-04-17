Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Eoin: Brilliant! Back-to-back wins. The team morale is high now going into the final games of the season. Diego Costa was outstanding up front and getting his goal. Matheus Nunes was amazing, gliding past players like they were not there. Really loved watching the fluidity in the team's passing. Totally different team over the past two games.

Dave: I have to admit that I was wrong when Wolves appointed Julen Lopetegui as manager. I didn't think that he had the stomach for a relegation fight but he has certainly added a fighting spirit and a touch of class and patience. Wolves are now playing even a bit of swagger. Roll on next season and at least a top-half finish.

Josh: What a brilliant fantastic three points. Everyone played amazingly from Jose Sa in goal to Costa in attack. The big question is whether Ruben Neves will get back into the team now his suspension is over.

Steve: This win for Wolves for me was all about tempo! It's been obvious that the Molineux men have the talent. Now they are giving that extra 10 per cent in this latest formation, which has been somewhat forced upon the manager. In some respects Neves's suspension has given this team the gee-up it needed. Interesting to see if he plays next week?

Brentford fans

Mitchell: Brentford have lost their way in recent weeks and Thomas Frank seems to have completely lost the plot. His substitutions against Wolves were nonsensical and baffling. Some of our players seem to have given up. Perhaps their agents are looking for transfers. Sad end to a good season.

Dom: I was at the game and came away disappointed. The Bees had a few chances and couldn't finish. They gave Wolves far too much space and Wolves did a good job marking. Ivan Toney just didn't have the passion today and this seemed to have a knock-on effect. Josh Dasilva really didn't perform and only Bryan Mbuemo seemed to give more. Second goal a repeat of last week

Cliff: The magic has left Brentford. Dithering at the back, with one-footed Ethan Pinnock woefully out of position, careless in midfield and toothless upfront. Time for a rethink, Thomas.

Gwot: We looked very poor today. Very sluggish, very slow, tired and very flat. Our midfield looked really poor.