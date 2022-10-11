D﻿ean Smith says Liverpool have evolved from their high press which made it easier for teams to get in behind them and has backed them to turn their season around.

S﻿mith was a guest on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, and was asked about managing Aston Villa to their 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's side in 2020.

He said: "Our build-up to that game would be to play in behind them. They do play a really high line, that’s how they have had their success and they counter-press unbelievably. That’s why they have the majority of possession against most teams they play against.

"We had some fortune on our side that night with two or three deflected goals, but we always felt the space was behind them and we needed to switch play and get deep runners in behind them. It worked for us on that day but I’ve played them a number of times since and I think they have evolved from that.

"I think they will come back, they are a real strong team with a real strong leader. They have an identity of how they want to play, they have brought new players in and are looking for some fluidity at the moment.

"Although they didn’t create loads of chances against Arsenal, they still had the majority of possession and I feel they still will do that. They are looking for ways to get back onto that winning run. They have a really good head coach but the coaches underneath that will be working really hard put things right."

