'The epitome of United's muddled thinking'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

For all the platitudes in their statement, the brutal truth is Manchester United twice paid money for Paul Pogba - as a kid to get him from Le Havre and then when it cost a then-world record £89m to buy him from Juventus - and he has twice left for nothing.

And at no time has Pogba delivered the consistently high level of performance United needed from him.

There have been flashes of inspiration, notably his two-goal contribution to a famous 3-2 comeback win at Manchester City in 2018 and his four assists against Leeds United on the opening day of the season just completed.

But they were too fleeting and, compared with the impact of players like Kevin de Bruyne at Manchester City and even Fabinho at Liverpool, Pogba's influence was only occasional.

It seemed as though United spent all that money on Pogba second time around without a plan for how to get the best out of him. It meant that his bouncy off-field persona began to grate.

He fell out badly with Jose Mourinho, who stripped him of the vice-captaincy for agitating for a move away from Old Trafford, and didn't repay the faith Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued to show in him.

Wherever Pogba goes - and Juventus have not been put off signing him again - it is possible he will be a major influence.

But at Old Trafford, he is destined to appear the epitome of the muddled thinking and profligacy that has left them so far adrift of Manchester City and Liverpool.