McInnes 'encouraged' by Kilmarnock display

"There are times when that level of performance will win the game but any 90th-minute equaliser you grab with both hands," says Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

"It was the very least we deserved against a team that finished fourth last season.

"For the vast majority of the first half we were outstanding and it was a real blow when Levitt scored because we had two or three opportunities to clear - and we had a wee hangover at the start of the second half.

"But from 60 minutes on, we were the better team, hands down, knocking on the door, controlling the game.

"Ash Taylor has scored a few important goals for us and he made a great connection. It would have been tough to take nothing from that.

"I'm encouraged by what I saw today."