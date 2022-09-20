After a frantic start to the Scottish Premiership season it's time to take a breather as the action halts for the international break.

T﻿here's no let-up for players called up by their country, though, as the fixtures come thick and fast.

A﻿ll but two of the Premiership clubs have players on international duty in the coming days.

So who are they and which country do they represent?

A﻿berdeen: Liam Scales (Republic of Ireland), Ylber Ramadani (Albania), Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia), Luis Lopes (Cape Verde).

C﻿eltic: Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate (all Japan), Josip Juranovic (Croatia), Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, David Turnbull, Anthony Ralston (all Scotland), Aaron Mooy (Australia), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece), Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro), Liel Abada (Israel), Matt O'Riley (Denmark Under-21s).

D﻿undee Utd: Dylan Levitt (Wales), Aziz Behich (Australia), Carljohan Eriksson, Ilmari Niskanen (both Finland), Sadat Anaku (Uganda).

H﻿earts: Craig Gordon (Scotland), Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin (both Australia), Lewis Neilson, Connor Smith (Scotland Under-21s).

H﻿ibs: Ryan Porteous (Scotland), Martin Boyle (Australia), Mykola Kukharevych (Ukraine Under-21s), Momodou Bojang (Gambia Under-23s).

K﻿ilmarnock: Kyle Lafferty (Northern Ireland).

L﻿ivingston: None.

M﻿otherwell: Liam Kelly (Scotland), Stuart McKinstry (Scotland Under-21s).

R﻿angers: Ryan Jack, Robby McCrorie (both Scotland), Steven Davis (Northern Ireland), Rabbi Matondo (Wales), Borna Barisic (Croatia), Malik Tillman (USA), Leon King, Adam Devine (both Scotland Under-21s).

R﻿oss County: None.

S﻿t Johnstone: James Brown (Malta), Adam Montgomery (Scotland Under-21s).

S﻿t Mirren: Keanu Baccus, Ryan Strain (both Australia), Alex Greive (New Zealand), Alex Gogic (Cyprus).