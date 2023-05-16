Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

That Newcastle United are still third in the Premier League with three games left is an undeniably remarkable achievement.

A fast track to European football is confirmed – but a large number of fans are feeling anxious about the possibility of missing out on qualification for the Champions League, the biggest stage of all.

Of course, at the start of the season, not even the most diehard of Geordies would have envisaged such a lofty league position. However, some feel that if Eddie Howe’s side stumble now, they will miss out on their best opportunity to break into Europe’s elite.

Chelsea and Liverpool will come back stronger in 2023-24, so the Magpies must seize their moment and make the big leagues.

A draw did not really suit either side at Leeds United on Saturday and Newcastle will feel as though two points were dropped after being in the lead.

All attention now turns to a monumental night on Thursday at St James’ Park, when high-flying Brighton come to town.

Win that and the Toon Army might start singing the Champions League anthem.