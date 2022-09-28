Fulham have won 12 of their 28 Premier League games against Newcastle (D5 L11) – more than against any other side in the competition (also 12 versus Bolton).

The Magpies have won their past two away league games against the Cottagers, but have never won three in a row at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have won their past two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 21. They last won three in a row at home in the top flight between April and September 2012 (a run of four), while they last did so within the same season in April 2011.