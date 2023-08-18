'We'll get better and better' - Banfield

Rangers assistant manager Neil Banfield believes that Michael Beale will pick the strongest side available to him against Greenock Morton in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday, despite the club's looming Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven.

Banfield also emphasised the need for the club's summer signings to play together on a regular basis as they seek consistency.

"I think it’s a cup game," Banfield said. "You don’t give anyone opportunities to stake their claim. I think the manager will pick the team that he feels will win the game.

"It’s a big cup game and the clubs got great history in it so I think we use it to get into the next round of the cup. We’ll take every game as it comes and we’ll play Morton and move onto PSV next week.

"I think when you’re building a squad it takes some time obviously but we’ve had some good results and we’re working extremely hard and I think it will continue over the next few games," Banfield added, when asked about how the squad is gelling.

"You hope that relationships are built and see it on the pitch, and I think we’ve seen really strong areas of that coming.

"t does take time and as I said, it’s about relationships within the group and we’ve seen it on the training field. There’s no other way than getting on the pitch.

"There’s going to be a few bumps along the road but I think we’ll iron them out and we’ll only get better and better as time goes on."