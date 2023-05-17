Callum Wilson says it's a "nice feeling" to have scored the most goals by a Newcastle player since 2003-04.

The striker, who has been in and out of the team this season due to injuries and competing for a place with Alexander Isak, scored two penalties against Leeds taking his total to 17 goals.

"Obviously, six weeks ago, you're getting written off by people. Six weeks later, you're on 17 goals and your praises are being sung. It just shows that weeks are a long time in football," said Wilson on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

The England forward has had to adjust his personal targets throughout this season after questioning whether he could reach them when he was struggling.

"Three goals away from 20. [That was] the target I originally set myself at the beginning of the season," he said.

"Through ups and downs throughout the season – which is a rollercoaster - you don't know if you're going to get there, so you try and reduce that target to something achievable, like 15. You get to 15, then score a brace and suddenly 20's back on.

"It's a nice feeling. The only disappointing thing is that at the moment, the goals are not helping the team get the points they need. When you score two away from home, you expect to come away with three points."

