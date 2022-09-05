Thomas Tuchel says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come to Chelsea "to prove a point" with the Gabon striker potentially set to make his debut in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January after a public falling-out with boss Mikel Arteta but has returned to England from Barcelona and reunited with Tuchel, whom he worked with at Borussia Dortmund.

The 33-year-old suffered a broken jaw during a violent robbery last week but, with the help of a face mask, Tuchel says he is fit to feature in tomorrow's game.

"He had a test with the mask and he felt fine so he trained normally," said Tuchel. "If everything goes well today, he will be available.

"Of course, he is not ready to play 90 minutes but he needs to play to get his full fitness and rhythm. It's on us to find a solution as to whether he starts or comes off the bench."

Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 games for Dortmund under Tuchel and his manager dismissed any suggestions the striker has lost his appetite for making an impact.

"He's very ambitious, he's very focussed and he's very hungry to play for us and to prove a point," Tuchel said.

"That's why he's here. He is happily invited to prove a point tomorrow."

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic was also asked about Aubameyang but admitted he had not faced his new team-mate yet in training.

"I haven't had chance to see him yet but he is a proper striker," said Kovacic. "He will be a big addition for us.

"We've not had someone who scores 20-25 goals in a season and he is a proven goalscorer. That's what you need to win titles."