Nottingham Forest will be "full of confidence" after Monday's crucial victory over Southampton, says former striker Robert Earnshaw.

The Reds came out on top in a chaotic game against their relegation rivals, which now sees them three points clear of the drop zone with three games left to play.

"This result is going to give them such a huge boost, as a player you're in it, you're waiting for some points every week," Earnshaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It just gives you a big boost in how you play, confidence in the players, the manager next to you, you're thinking 'we're now so close, we're within touching distance'.

"As a player once you win and you've got three games to go, you're thinking 'this is how many points we need, we need to win the next game' - it just gives you an extra boost, extra confidence. That changing room right now after beating Southampton is just going to be full of confidence."

Steve Cooper's side have searched for consistency this season after bringing in a number of new players and have struggled with injuries, but former Forest forward Earnshaw believes they now have the side to get them over the line.

"Forest are now looking like more in rhythm and Steve Cooper's going to be looking at them thinking 'this is more like my team', but there is more improvements because Forest are not out of it yet," said Earnshaw.

"They're going to have to pull magic from somewhere because I think four points will do it now, maybe even one more win will do it."