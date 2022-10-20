G﻿ary O'Neil says the fact Lloyd Kelly's absence has gone under the radar shows how well Bournemouth's current defence is performing.

Captain Kelly hasn't featured since the win over Nottingham Forest due to an ankle injury, and O'Neil was asked how Marcos Senesi has fared as his replacement.

He said: "He’s done great. He’s been thrust in fairly quickly. Having played in Holland coming over to the Premier League is different for him.

"I mean the loss of Lloyd Kelly is massive for a club like this but it hasn’t been mentioned too much over the last few weeks which shows how well everyone is doing.

"To lose our captain and a player that has real physical attributes and really good quality on the ball would be massive for us at Premier League level. For that not to be spoken about as much as you would expect shows how well everyone else has done."

D﻿espite suffering his first defeat in charge of the Cherries on Wednesday, O'Neil also liked what he saw going forward.

"﻿There was progress again having analysed the game after," he said.

"Most of our attacking numbers were our best of the season in terms of touches in the opposition third, touches in the penalty area, shots and crosses.

"They all ranked top for our season so far so there is still progression. But we are disappointed not to get anything from the game."