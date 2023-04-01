St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news

Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy and St Johnstone's Adam MontgomerySNS

Matty Kennedy is on the bench for Aberdeen, but Adam Montgomery starts for Saints

While Aberdeen manager Barry Robson sticks with the same starting line-up after three straight wins, St Johnstone counterpart Callum Davidson makes five changes as he looks to end that seven-game run without a home win.

Midfielder Daniel Phillips starts following suspension despite a late return from international duty with Trinidad & Tobago, but defender James Brown drops to the bench after his stint with Malta.

On-loan Celtic left-back Montgomery also returns to the starting line-up along with fellow defender Ryan McGowan, midfielder David Wotherspoon and on-loan Dundee striker Zak Rudden.

On-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell, winger Graham Carey and striker Theo Bair are the others to drop to the bench, while midfielder Cammy MacPherson misses out.

There's a possibility of a debut for 16-year-old Jackson Mylchreest, with the forward also listed among the substitutes.