Lampard on injuries, beating Leicester and the mood 'lifting'
- Published
Katie Stafford, BBC Sport
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:
Lampard said Vitalii Mykolenko will be available for tomorrow's game but Yerry Mina is out after suffering a small calf injury.
He said Ben Godfrey is "working with every ounce of sweat within him to be ready to play his part this season" and that he hopes Donny van de Beek will also be back in contention for next week's games.
On Sunday's win at Leicester, he said: "As much as we enjoyed the weekend, it’s very dangerous now to relax on that. The only message now is that we have to finish the job."
He said the mood in the camp has "lifted" following back-to-back wins, adding: "My mood has definitely lifted, it’s what football does to you. We can tap into that good mood but there's also a balance in order not to become over confident."
On the recent praise for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, he said: "Jordan trains brilliantly, he’s a joy to manage and he’s got real talent. There’s a lot of players now standing up and performing at high levels. Credit is a great thing."