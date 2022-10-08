Brighton 0-1 Tottenham: What De Zerbi said

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to Sky Sports: "We have played a fantastic game. The result is not fair, 100%. Football is not right and today the result is not good for us.

"After the first 15 minutes I made a mistake in those 15 minutes because I thought Antonio Conte would play 3-4-2-1 but 20 minutes before the game he changed 3-5-2. After the first 15 minutes it was only Brighton.

"The players were fantastic today. I congratulated them. Now I thinking is only on Monday to work.

"Nothing. The football is the same in the UK and Italy. Football is not fair."