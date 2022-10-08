Another week, another Ryan Porteous goal and this time it won the game against ten-man Motherwell at Easter Road.

T﻿he Scotland cap is in the form of his life, but his contract at the capital club is up at the end of the season and whilst a new deal is on the table it hasn't been signed yet.

Speaking after the 1-0 win against the Steelmen, manager Lee Johnson said: "We had a good conversation. Ryan is committed and we'd love him to sign.

"Clearly he's in a fantastic spell and whilst he's in that, there's going to be suitors. There's no immediate pressure but that will start to change as we move towards the January window. "He's in form, he's fighting tooth and nail for the club. If you want to move away from the club, you aren't putting your head where it hurts like he did for the goal. That was a really brave challenge. We aren't going to twist his arm just yet."