Fulham boss Marco Silva has urged his side to play without fear for their match away to Wolves on Saturday.

"We have to be positive. We are Fulham, we have to believe in ourselves,” he said.

"We work so hard and did so many good things last season, so it doesn’t make sense to play with fear.”

Silva will face Wolves head coach Bruno Lage for the first time this weekend, and was full of praise for his compatriot and opposite number.

“He is a very good manager and is doing a very good job at Wolves. I wish the best for him this season.

"It is up to us to show our good organisation. We will look to create problems for them, and match them, and get the three points."