W﻿e asked for your views following Celtic's win against Ross County...

A﻿nonymous: The football once again takes second place to bizarre refereeing decisions and VAR. After 50+ years of watching the game, I am seriously considering giving it up

R﻿ichard: VAR is supposed to be helpful, but Celtic are being held to ransom. Anyway as a Celtic, supporter in the USA, I must say that as long as we play the way we are, we will outscore the opposition and VAR. We have the players and the manager to win the trophy this year. Come on The Bhoys

R﻿obert: Struggled to create too much today. However, a deserved win in the end. 9 clear is a huge advantage