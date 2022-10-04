Cameron Carter-Vickers is the big absentee for Celtic, though he could come into contention for the weekend trip to St Johnstone.

Fellow defender Carl Starfelt remains on the sidelines, with Liel Abada also missing due to his observance of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

That means Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh are in line to start in the centre of defence for the third game in a row. Giorgos Giakoumakis has recovered from an ankle problem.

Leipzig welcome back experienced striker Yussuf Poulsen after a bout of flu, but long-term absentees Lukas Klostermann (ankle), Konrad Laimer (ankle) and Dani Olmo (knee) are still missing. Forwards Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku are likely to play having both bagged braces at the weekend.